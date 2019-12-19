East Texas singer to headline 50th West Texas Rehab Telethon & Auction

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) East Texas native Neal McCoy and Lindsay Ell will be headlining the 50th edition of the West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction.

The event will take place at the Abilene Convention Center on January 18 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to live entertainment, there will be an auction featuring 400 items of merchandise and services available for bidding.

Bidding for the auction is already taking place online.

The auction will run through midnight on January 19 and all items will be on display at the Convention Center beginning at 6:00 p.m. on January 18.

Entertainers joining Neal McCoy and Lindsay Ell include:

Charlie Chase

Red Steagall

The Boys in the Bunkhouse

Rion Paige

Jennifer Douglas Smith

Braid Blanks

Brad Maule

Tyla Foreman

The entire event will be live-streamed online at westtexasrehab.org and brodcast on KETK’s sister station, KTAB, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.