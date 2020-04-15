East Texas senior living facilities report COVID-19 cases, deaths

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – As COVID-19 cases are increasing in East Texas, the virus is making its way into senior living facilities, affecting one of the most vulnerable populations.

On Tuesday, the Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage reported 12 positive cases, seven of which are residents. Of the three COVID-19 deaths in Panola County, two were residents at the senior facility.

In response, the facility has started a “Phase 3” management plan where employees who test positive must quarantine for 14 days and cannot return to work until they have two negative tests within 24 hours of each other. Residents who exhibit symptoms and roommates of those are also isolated for 14 days.

The Waterton Health and Rehabilitation in Tyler is working with health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19 in its facility after a resident tested positive for the virus.

“At this time there is no indication the virus is spreading in our center, and our residents and staff are doing well,” stated Stormy Roberson, Administrator of The Waterton. “We will continue to monitor our residents and staff while working with local and regional health authorities. We are especially grateful for the support of all our residents and their families, dedicated team members, local health officials, and many others.”

Since they received results, they have canceled all group activities within the building and have taken appropriate steps to ensure the safety of staff and residents until no further cases are discovered.

According to the Southwest LTC website, the Heritage House of Marshall Health & Rehab Center reported a resident and staff member tested positive for the virus. There is no information regarding how the patients are doing or isolation efforts going forward.

In early March, Gov. Greg Abbott restricted visitor access to senior living facilities to protect the vulnerable population from the virus.

“The thing I am the most concerned about are our senior centers and our nursing homes where we have our very vulnerable senior citizens here in the state of Texas,” he said in an exclusive interview with KETK.

He went on to say the community and state must make sure residents at these kinds of facilities are not exposed to COVID-19.