East Texas schools working to keep parents informed about coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas schools are assuring parents that they are staying current on information regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Though no confirmed cases have been reported in this area, school districts are being proactive in providing information to the families of their students.

Several district superintendents, such as Longview and Gladewater, have sent out emails to parents explaining their schools’ policies on and preparations for a local outbreak.

Gladewater has also posted its information on Facebook.

Other districts have posted the information on their websites.

A number of districts have posted the statement by the Texas Education Agency or information from the CDC.

Some of those postings include letters explaining what steps the district is taking to keep schools clean and disinfected and preparations for a system shutdown should that become necessary. Others include information provided by or links to the CDC.

