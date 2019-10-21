East Texas schools delaying start times after power outages Sunday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas schools are delaying start times for Monday after experiencing power outages lates Sunday night due to severe weather.
The following is a list of schools who have announced delays:
Carthage High School
Carthage ISD released a statement on Facebook saying that only the high school would be delayed until 10:00 a.m. because it had no power.
“All campuses except HS will start at normal time. High School has no power and will have 2-hour delay. If [your] child is at school at 8, HS will provide supervision.”
Kennard ISD
Kennard announced on social media that the district would start at 10:00 a.m. due to power loss.
“10:00 am Late start due to power outage. Staff arrive at 9:30 am. Stay tuned to social media for further updates.”
KETK News will update this story if more schools move to delay the start of schools. Check back here for further updates.