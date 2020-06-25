East Texas school districts prepare for in-person classes as COVID-19 cases spike

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to COVID-19, many East Texas families are wondering how classes will be held when the school year begins in the fall. As guidance, the Texas Education Agency has provided options that school districts can take to slow the spread of the virus.

As most guidelines say, TEA encourages teachers and students to wear masks, social distance, and constantly wash their hands.

Superintendents for Tyler and Longview ISD say reopening schools is the right course of action.

“The question is, when is it going to be the best time for students? The students of Texas need to be in school. They need to be getting instruction to make them have the best opportunity they can, to be successful for the rest of their lives,” said James Wilcox, Longview ISD.

While both superintendents are eager to reopen, they are not taking precautions lightly as they decide the best course of action to protect students.

“We are not going to be reckless about but I’m excited about the opportunity to get back to in school learning,” said Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD.

On Tuesday, the TEA outlined two options for districts to follow.

Synchronous instruction — All participants are present at the same time, live interactive classes

Asynchronous instruction — All participants don’t have to be present, instruction is self-paced, may include prerecorded videos with guided support

Although the doors are closed now, some school district officials are stressing the importance of hands-on learning instead of working virtually at home.

“We feel like a classroom is the best asset a child has toward learning everything they need to learn to be successful. You cannot get that same experience in a virtual reality,” said Wilcox.

“Making sure we’re doing what we can to properly social distance away from each other. A lot of handwashing a lot of reinforcement about sneezing, if you do need to cough do it in your elbow, wearing masks,” says Crawford.

Tyler ISD has released their 2020-2021 school district schedule with a start date of August 19. Longview ISD expects a start date of August 17.

While both district have prepared a plan for the next school year, both are aware and will make adjustments as necessary.