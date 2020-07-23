East Texas police departments warning residents about phone scam

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin and Nacogdoches police departments are warning residents of their towns about a phone scam.

According to Facebook posts by both departments, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to be police officers with the local department.

The scammers claim to have warrants that need to be paid over the phone. The scammers then ask the callers to put money on a pre-paid Visa or other card and give that information to the caller.

Police remind residents that they do not call about warrants and do not ask for payment or personal information over the phone.