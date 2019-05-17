East Texas Oil Museum asking the public to help name their “Roughneck on the Truck”

The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College is asking the public for help in naming its “Roughneck on the Truck.”

The museum is home to an authentic recreation of the oil discovery and production that began in the early 1930s. Featuring exhibits like a full-scale town filled with dozens of shops, life-like people, animals and machinery depicting what life was like in a town booming in oil.

Among some of the interactive exhibits that you can see is a statue of a man the museum calls “Roughneck on the Truck.”

A nameless statue that now needs the publics help in picking a name.

There are 37 names that are up for picking. The top five names that are leading the board include, “Gwynn,” “Wichita “Wayne,” “Otto,” “Rick after one of our Docents,” and “Oilfield Willie.”

Voting is from May 16th to May 22nd.

To cast your vote, click here.