East Texas nurses to provide some relief for those affected by Imelda

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Thirteen nurses from CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, Texas are headed out to help their sister facility in Beaumont.

The area has experienced serious flooding from Imelda, and the hospital, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth, was not spared.

CHRISTUS officials said the nurses leaving Thursday night don’t know how long they’ll be staying, but they will help relieve the nursing staff in Beaumont.

KETK is reaching out to see if any other East Texas nurses will be going to help victims of Imelda flooding.