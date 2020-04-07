East Texas nurse helps family connect after mother contracts COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One East Texas woman has a large support system behind her as family, friends, and medical staff cheered her on down the hallway and out of the ICU.

Vivian Schumer went to the hospital two weeks ago where doctors said her oxygen levels were low. Worried, she was sent to the emergency room where she was tested for COVID-19.

A day later, her test came back positive.

Her son Freddie Summer lives in Austin and knew she was at risk at the age of 80. The moment he heard of her diagnosis he wanted to be by her side, but hospital staff said otherwise.

“Under any other circumstances we would be able to go to the hospital and be there with her, but the hospital said don’t come,” said Summer.

Instead, staff looked for the next best thing. A nurse for 18 years, Dionne Martin helped connect the family through Facetime.

“I took it upon myself to say hey we can do this, I can do this for her ,the family was calling and said is this a possibility, and absolutely it’s a possibility,” said Martin.

“Although someone is on a ventilator and they can’t feel the tube down their throat and they can’t talk, knowing they can hear the voices that have always soothed them, I think is essential to healing. Touch I think is number one and then hearing you is also extremely important,” said Summers.

All nurses treating her have made a difference in her life, but one in particular has updated the family through phone calls and pictures.

He said the hardest part is being away from his mother and not having the ability to comfort her face to face. But knowing there are heroes caring for his mom made the process easier.