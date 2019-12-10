East Texas native named offensive coordinator at Auburn after dismissal from Arkansas

AUBURN, Alabama (KETK) – East Texas native, Chad Morris has been named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn, according to a release from the university.

The news comes after being fired from Arkansas in November as the head coach after posting a 4-18 record over two seasons. The announcement also comes just a day after Jeff Traylor, Arkansas’s assistant head coach is hired by UTSA.

An Edgewood native, Morris served as head coach at Arkansas for 2018-2019 and SMU from 2015-2017 after four record-breaking seasons at Clemson from 2011-2014. Before entering the college level, Morris coached high school in Texas for 16 years.

“I’m super excited to have Chad Morris join our staff at Auburn. He’s a tremendous offensive mind who has had success with several top-ranked offenses during his time in the college ranks. I’ve known Chad for almost 20 years and he is a tireless worker and a perfectionist. He is a great addition to our program and I look forward to him helping Auburn win championships!” Head Coach Gus Malzahn

In three seasons at SMU, Morris used his Texas recruiting roots to take the Mustangs from a 1-11 campaign in 2013 before taking over the program’s first bowl bid in five years with a 7-5 mark in 2017.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Malzahn’s staff at Auburn. I’ve known Gus since the early 2000s and consider him a dear friend and someone that helped me get into the profession at the college level. I’ve admired the success he’s had at each of his stops and look forward to adding to the success that he, his staff and the players have built. We are excited about joining the Auburn family.” Chad Morris

For his work, Morris was named AFCA National Assistant Coach of the Year and one of five finalists for National Offensive Coordinator of the Year by 247Sports.com in 2013, and the National Offensive Coordinator of the Year by Rivals.com in 2011.