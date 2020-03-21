East Texas native Adrian Peterson celebrates birthday with $100K gift to Houston

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 15: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Washington Redskins running back and Palestine native Adrian Peterson is modeling care for a community in the age of COVID-19 with a big gift to the people of Houston.

Peterson and his wife Ashley are donating $100,000 through their foundation, the A&A Peterson Family Foundation, to Houston “to further aid and support senior citizens and students,” the foundation tweeted.

The Petersons live in Houston.

The money will go toward providing meals to seniors and students through such organizations as Meals on Wheels and the Houston ISD Foundation.

“We encourage everyone who is capable to pay it forward and help those in this critical time of need,” the foundation tweeted.

The foundation announced the gift Saturday on Peterson’s birthday.

“The way I’d like to celebrate this year is to give back to others in our city,” he tweeted.