East Texas medical professionals on the front-line of outbreak share concerns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We heard from two health care professionals this week, who worry about keeping their patients safe from the virus if they don’t feel safe.

Those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic may unknowingly come into close contact with someone who is carrying the virus. One East Texas doctor Kelley Moon had quite a scare last week with a patient.

“Came to the ER to find out answers on a patient we had seen Friday and also on Thursday with symptoms,” she told friends in a video posted to her Facebook. “Diagnosed with flu, but returned with shortness of breath and fever.”

According to the post, she tied herself to the gurney until the hospital agreed to test her and her patient.

She says doctors shouldn’t have to fight to be tested when they could spread the disease.

East Texas dental hygienist, Ronni Gallina says the practice she works for suddenly asked her to re-use one mask, all day, for all 24 of her patients.

The CDC recommends hygienists change masks in between each patient.

Gallina voiced her concern about the mandate, and in turn, was told to go home without pay.

“I wouldn’t want to work on my mother, you know, or your mother, or whoever, and put them at risk and put myself at risk using something that lost its efficacy at nine o’clock this morning,” said Gallina.

She tells us she wants to see the state put a stop to non-emergent care while the virus works it’s way through the country and until mask availability returns to normal.

A sentiment that echoed today during a national briefing.

“Today, CMS will announce detailed recommendations to further promote this needed conservation, specifically by limiting non-essential, elective, medical and surgical procedures, including dental procedures,” said Seema Verma with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

As the state pushes for more drive-thru testing facilities, First responders will have better access and peace of mind when it comes to safety for both their patients and for themselves.