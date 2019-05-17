East Texas man wins first place in NASA’s Centennial Challenge

An East Texas man is proving that it is one small step for man, as he and his team created a prize-winning habitat for NASA’s Centennial Challenge.

Corey Guidry and his group took home two awards for their 3-D model of a structure for Mars.

It contains bedrooms, work chambers and a dock for the Mars Rover.

NASA announced the challenge as a way to get the public’s feedback and ideas about potential issues they may face.

Guidry’s team spent months coming up with the design and working on the logistics, battling factors like atmospheric pressure and temperature.

His team was made of members from all of the country, some of which he’s never met in person, and communicated mainly through skype or phone calls.

They competed against other teams made of experts and professionals who worked with NASA in the past, while Guidry’s team created theirs in free time or after work.

This is the first NASA competition Guidry has entered, and he says he doesn’t know how much of the project the space agency will use but is happy to be a part of the conversation.