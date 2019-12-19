East Texas man wanted for 2 armed robberies captured in Oklahoma

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL) – A man wanted in connection with a pair of armed robberies early Tuesday in Texarkana has been captured in Oklahoma.

Texarkana police say Jaylan Hayes, 18, was arrested in Broken Bow. He was wanted on two counts of aggravated robbery.

The overnight robberies happened within minutes of each other early Tuesday morning.

Police say he took off with an undisclosed amount of cash from two convenience stores.

According to TTPD, Hayes robbed an EZ Mart and an Exxon at gunpoint within 15 minutes of each other, and he fled both businesses on foot with stolen cash. Police have not said how much money was taken or whether it was recovered.

Police say Hayes will be extradited to Texas to answer the charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories