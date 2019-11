TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to the Texasrkana Police Department, around 5:50 a.m., a man got out of his vehicle on Highway 369/ Jarvis Parkway to retrieve something that had fallen off the vehicle while he was driving.

Another vehicle hit him while he was looking for the item in the road.

Charles French, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.