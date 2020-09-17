East Texas man dies in diving accident off Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Florida (KETK) – An East Texas man has died in a diving accident in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Blake Willis, 64, of Trinidad died Wednesday after a dive on the SS Benwood Wreck off Key Largo.

Willis was removed from the water unconscious by Sea Dwellers Dive Center crew.

CPR began immediately. Willis was taken ashore to waiting paramedics.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities say foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

Autopsy results are pending.