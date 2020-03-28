East Texas lawmaker says company giving potential treatment for COVID-19 to Texas

TYLER Texas (KETK) – State Senator Bryan Hughes said a New jersey-based pharmaceuticals manufacturer is donating 1 million tablets of what might eventually prove a treatment for COVID-19.

Hughes said Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is donating 1 million hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to the State of Texas for potential use in treating COVID-19 patients.

The Texas State Pharmacy will distribute the tablets directly to hospitals around the state.

Hydroxychloroquine sulfate has historically been used to treat and prevent malaria. It also is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, childhood arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases.

It has not been approved for use against COVID-19 by the FDA, but has been identified as a potential treatment.

It is currently under investigation in clinical trials for treatment of patients with mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19, according to the CDC.

“Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ donation is a major step forward in the fight against COVID-19,” said Hughes, Chairman of the Senate State Affairs Committee. “In trying times like these, Americans come together and put others ahead of themselves. Amneal’s donation is a shining example of this generosity, and it reminds us how blessed we are to be Americans.”

“This is a crucial time in the global fight against COVID-19,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Amneal. “With an existing supply of hydroxychloroquine sulfate and our ability to quickly accelerate production, we are humbled to be able to assist the hardest hit states and hospitals around the country to benefit as many patients as possible.”

Amneal also is donating 2 million tablets of the drug to New York, and will provide more as needed.

The company is donating and providing products directly to hospitals across the country as well.