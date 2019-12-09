East Texas hospital awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL) – The American College of Cardiology is recognizing CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta for its expertise in treating patients with chest pain.

According to a press release, the facility was just awarded the Chest Pain Center (CPC) Accreditation.

The designation is based on rigorous onsite evaluation regarding staff ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients experiencing a heart attack.

“A CPC hospital has achieved a higher level of expertise in managing patients who present with symptoms of a heart attack,” said Micah Johnson, Administrator/Chief Nursing Officer, CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta.

This is the second time the hospital has received the award.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.

The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms.

Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to: