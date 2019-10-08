East Texas football players facing suspensions after fight breaks out during game

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – After a fight that ended Friday night’s football game early, administrators with the Liberty-Eylau Independent School District said they’re taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The district is reviewing footage from the home game against Waco La Vega to determine disciplinary action. Players from both teams started fighting on the field toward the end of the game.

Administrators said they are going above University Interscholastic League guidelines and will suspend students directly involved in the fight for the entire next game.

Additionally, players who entered the field of play during the fight will be suspended for half of the next game.

Students who did not participate in the fight, or who were de-escalating the situation, or left the field to avoid confrontations, will still be eligible to play.

“It’s obviously a tough lesson for young people to learn sometimes, but hopefully they’ll learn from this moving forward. We’re going to take the disciplinary actions and punishment necessary in order to change their behavior and make sure this never happens again.” Klint King , Liberty-Eylau Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

Liberty-Eylau officials said no one was seriously injured during the fight.

King said they are still working to determine which players will receive suspensions.

If necessary, players from the junior varsity and freshman teams will move up to play this Friday’s varsity game at Spring Hill.