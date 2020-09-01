East Texas Food Bank to hold drive-thru produce distributions Friday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru produce distribution Friday 8-10 a.m. at the East Texas State Fairgrounds.

The distribution will give out free produce on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no eligibility requirements or paperwork needed to receive the items.

Instead of the former farmers-market style of distribution, these will be drive-thru distributions to limit person-to-person contact.

Attendees will need to enter off Front Street, follow traffic control guidance, and stay in their car. Multiple households can ride together.

To pick up produce for someone else, a hand-written note is required from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them, and their signature.

Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit the food bank website and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.