East Texas Food Bank holds a drive-thru free produce distribution in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru for free produce distribution in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds.

On Friday September 11th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Families can enter from 300 W. Cotton Street.

The distribution is drive-thru only and walk-ups will not be accepted.

There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed.

Multiple households can ride together.

To pick up produce from someone else, a hand-written note from that person with their name, address and permission for you to pick up for them and their signature must be provided.

Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.