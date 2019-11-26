East Texas Food Bank holding Thanksgiving food distribution event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The East Texas Food Bank wants to make sure every East Texan has a very Happy Thanksgiving!

On Wednesday, November 27, they will be holding a special Thanksgiving box and produce distribution at the East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler.

Distribution will begin at 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and is limited to one distribution per household.

“We have a lot of volunteers that want to help for Thanksgiving, but we also have such a large meal gap. Being able to offer food to help feed families at this time of the year is a great opportunity for the East Texas Food Bank and our volunteers.” Tim Butler, East Texas Food Bank Programs Director

Each household will receive a box with shelf stable items such as:

peanut butter

beans

canned meats

cereal.

fresh produce

meats

No documentation is required to receive the items, but households will be asked to fill out a short form.

The items are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

The East Texas Food Bank provides over 21 million meals each year to 160 partner agencies in 26 East Texas counties.