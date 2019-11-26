East Texas Food Bank holding Thanksgiving food distribution event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The East Texas Food Bank wants to make sure every East Texan has a very Happy Thanksgiving!
On Wednesday, November 27, they will be holding a special Thanksgiving box and produce distribution at the East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler.
Distribution will begin at 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and is limited to one distribution per household.
“We have a lot of volunteers that want to help for Thanksgiving, but we also have such a large meal gap. Being able to offer food to help feed families at this time of the year is a great opportunity for the East Texas Food Bank and our volunteers.”Tim Butler, East Texas Food Bank Programs Director
Each household will receive a box with shelf stable items such as:
- peanut butter
- beans
- canned meats
- cereal.
- fresh produce
- meats
No documentation is required to receive the items, but households will be asked to fill out a short form.
The items are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.
The East Texas Food Bank provides over 21 million meals each year to 160 partner agencies in 26 East Texas counties.