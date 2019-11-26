East Texas Food Bank holding Thanksgiving food distribution event

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The East Texas Food Bank wants to make sure every East Texan has a very Happy Thanksgiving!

On Wednesday, November 27, they will be holding a special Thanksgiving box and produce distribution at the East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler.

Distribution will begin at 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and is limited to one distribution per household.

“We have a lot of volunteers that want to help for Thanksgiving, but we also have such a large meal gap. Being able to offer food to help feed families at this time of the year is a great opportunity for the East Texas Food Bank and our volunteers.”

Tim Butler, East Texas Food Bank Programs Director

Each household will receive a box with shelf stable items such as:

  • peanut butter
  • beans
  • canned meats
  • cereal.
  • fresh produce
  • meats

No documentation is required to receive the items, but households will be asked to fill out a short form.

The items are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

The East Texas Food Bank provides over 21 million meals each year to 160 partner agencies in 26 East Texas counties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories