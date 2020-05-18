East Texas COVID-19 survivors share their stories

Nearly one-third of the East Texans sickened by COVID-19 have recovered from the illness. They are fortunate fighters, who endured all kinds of symptoms. Some were unsure if they would survive, even saying goodbye to loved ones.

Now, seven survivors, including two married couples who both became infected, are sharing their experiences. They want to educate others about COVID-19 and offer hope to anyone else dealing with the disease.

All this week on FOX51 News at 9 p.m. and KETK News at 10 p.m., hear from those seven East Texans in our special series “Beating the Virus: In Their Own Words.”