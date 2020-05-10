East Texas counties report new cases of COVID-19

Breaking News
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas counties have reported new cases of COVID-19.

  • Harrison County is reporting 4 new cases, bringing its total to 188.
  • Henderson County is reporting 1 new case, bringing its count to 43.
  • Nacogdoches County has 1 new case, bringing its total to 203. The county also is reporting 56 recovered cases, 11 deaths, and 1,010 tests administered to date.
  • Titus County has 1 new case, bringing its total to 36. The new patient is male, 50-59 years old.

The 8 new cases bring the total of cases in East Texas to 1,592. The region has suffered 54 deaths from the virus and has 422 recovered cases.

