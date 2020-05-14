East Texas counties report new cases of COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas Counties have reported new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The number of recovered patients also continues to rise.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported.

  • Anderson County reported 1 new case, bringing its total to 52. The county has 9 recoveries.
  • Camp County is reporting 5 new cases, bringing its total to 12. Six patients there have recovered.
  • Cherokee County has 3 new cases, bringing its total to 30. Six of the patients are in Jacksonville, and four of those have recovered.
  • Gregg County has 4 new cases, bringing its total to 142. The county has suffered 2 deaths and has 52 recoveries.
  • Harrison County has 1 new case, bringing its total to 210. The county has suffered 11 deaths and has 30 recoveries.
  • Henderson County has 1 new case, bringing its total to 48. The county has 13 recoveries.
  • Morris County has 1 new case, bringing its total to 10. Four patients there have recovered.
  • Shelby County has 4 new cases, bringing its total to 167. The county has suffered 5 deaths.
  • Smith County has 3 new cases, bringing its total to 189. The county has suffered 4 deaths, has 125 recoveries, and 25 patients hospitalized.
  • Wood County has 2 new cases, bringing its total to 17. Eleven patients have recovered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar