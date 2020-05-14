East Texas counties report new cases of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas Counties have reported new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The number of recovered patients also continues to rise.
Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported.
- Anderson County reported 1 new case, bringing its total to 52. The county has 9 recoveries.
- Camp County is reporting 5 new cases, bringing its total to 12. Six patients there have recovered.
- Cherokee County has 3 new cases, bringing its total to 30. Six of the patients are in Jacksonville, and four of those have recovered.
- Gregg County has 4 new cases, bringing its total to 142. The county has suffered 2 deaths and has 52 recoveries.
- Harrison County has 1 new case, bringing its total to 210. The county has suffered 11 deaths and has 30 recoveries.
- Henderson County has 1 new case, bringing its total to 48. The county has 13 recoveries.
- Morris County has 1 new case, bringing its total to 10. Four patients there have recovered.
- Shelby County has 4 new cases, bringing its total to 167. The county has suffered 5 deaths.
- Smith County has 3 new cases, bringing its total to 189. The county has suffered 4 deaths, has 125 recoveries, and 25 patients hospitalized.
- Wood County has 2 new cases, bringing its total to 17. Eleven patients have recovered.