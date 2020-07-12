East Texas counties report new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the virus.

The new numbers bring the county’s totals to 579 cases, 31 deaths, and 339 estimated recoveries.

Gregg County added 26 cases to its tally for a total of 788. The county has suffered 14 deaths and has 184 estimated recoveries.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported 57 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Longview.

Harrison County also reported a jump in numbers with 25 new cases. Of those, 12 are from long-term care facilities, according to Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.

The new cases bring the county’s numbers to 440 cases, 30 deaths, and 256 estimated recoveries.

The new numbers take East Texas past the 8,000-case mark.