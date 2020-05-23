East Texas counties report 69 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas counties added 69 new cases of COVID-19 to the region’s tally Friday.

Titus County reported the greatest number, with 28 new cases and one new death, a male in his 50s. The county now has 248 cases, is reporting 20 recoveries, and has suffered two deaths.

Nacogdoches County has confirmed nine new cases, bringing its total to 250. It has 162 recoveries and has suffered 15 deaths.

Camp County reported seven new cases, bringing its total to 37. It has six recoveries.

Hopkins County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 15. It has six recoveries.

Harrison County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 230. The county has 67 recoveries and has suffered 23 deaths.

Angelina County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 175. The county has 54 recoveries and has suffered two deaths.

Gregg County is reporting three new cases, bringing its total to 187. The county has 57 recoveries and has suffered four deaths.

Henderson County is reporting three new cases, bringing its total to 55. It has 25 recoveries.

Anderson County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 66. The county has 19 recoveries.

Morris County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 17. It is reporting five recoveries.

Polk County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 52. The county has 19 recoveries.

Rains County reported one new case, bringing its total to three. Two patients have recovered.

Wood County reported one new case, bringing its total to 23. The county has 15 recoveries and has suffered one death.

The new cases bring the region’s total to 2,260 cases, 93 deaths, and 867 recoveries.