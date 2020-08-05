East Texas counties offering COVID-19 testing

Lab technician James Donald, right, uses a nasal swab to test Hugo Marti for COVID-19, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the AHEPA Apartments in Miami. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Prime Care Family Medical Centers opened the free testing site to test the residents of the senior apartments. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches and Polk Counties are offering free drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

Nacogdoches:

Mobile test collection will be offered Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Nacogdoches County Expo and Civic Center, 3805 NW Stallings Drive in Nacogdoches. Registration is required and all tests will be scheduled in advance. The tests provided through this program are mouth swabs that do not require assistance.

Register online. You will be asked several questions before receiving your registration link.

Onalaska:

Mobile test collection will be available Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Onalaska Volunteer Fire Department, 181 Old Groveton Road S in Onalaska. Registration is required and tests will be scheduled in advance. You will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have questions, contact Polk County Emergency Management at 936-327-6826.

Livingston:

Mobile test collection will be available Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Polk County Emergency Management department, 602 E. Church Street in Livingston. Registration is required and tests will be scheduled in advance. You will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

Check the state website to find a testing location near you.