East Texas counties add new COVID-19 cases, Harrison County adds 1 new death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas counties continue to see new cases of COVID-19 and new deaths from the virus.

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced that while his county has no new cases to report, it has suffered the loss of another resident.

The county has suffered 24 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It has 242 confirmed cases and an estimated 80 recoveries.

“Although our numbers are slowly improving,” Sims posted on Facebook, “there are still families out there that need our prayers and encouragement. Please remember them.”

Other counties reporting new cases are:

Angelina County – 205 cases, 4 deaths, 90 estimated recoveries

Bowie County – 134 cases, 12 deaths, 84 estimated recoveries

Cass County – 29 cases, 20 estimated recoveries

Gregg County – 203 cases, 6 deaths, 61 estimated recoveries

Hopkins County – 26 cases, 6 estimated recoveries

Morris County – 23 cases, 9 estimated recoveries

Nacogdoches County – 271 cases, 15 deaths, 194 estimated recoveries

Panola County – 197 cases, 22 deaths, 45 estimated recoveries

Polk County – 56 cases, 20 estimated recoveries

San Augustine County – 38 cases, 2 deaths, 14 estimated recoveries

Van Zandt County – 31 cases, 1 death, 18 estimated recoveries

The new cases bring the East Texas region’s numbers to 2,627 cases, 103 deaths, and 1,079 estimated recoveries.