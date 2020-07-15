East Texas communities receiving federal emergency funds to deal with COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas communities are among those receiving federal emergency funds to deal with COVID-19.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that his office’s Public Safety Office will provide $41 million in federal funds to assist cities and counties respond to the virus outbreak.

These funds come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act.

The first round of awards, totaling $7 million, will be distributed this week.

In East Texas, the four cities and one county have been chosen to receive funds are:

Corrigan – $55,146.66

Daingerfield – $10,950.00

White Oak – $11,369.34

Winnsboro – $25,607.01

Polk County – 72,108.00

“I thank our federal partners for their support and ongoing collaboration as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas,” said Abbott. “This funding is a critical to helping local governments protect Texans and combat the spread of the virus in our communities. The State of Texas will continue to work with the federal government to help meet the needs of our cities and counties as they respond to COVID-19.”

Funds awarded under the CESF Program will be used by local governments for first responder overtime and hazard pay; equipment and supplies supporting teleworking technologies, social distancing and personal protective gear; county jail costs associated with the medical needs of inmates as well as reimbursement for holding inmates awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The CESF Program provides financial assistance to cities and counties to address the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is responsible for administering these funds and is moving quickly to release awards.

A list of jurisdictions that have received an award can be found here. The list will be updated as awards are released.

Local units of government that are interested in learning more about this program can contact PSO via egrants@gov.texas.gov or at 512-463-1919.