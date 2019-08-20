East Texas college’s campus police receive state accreditation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Students at one local college campus can feel safer heading back to school this fall.

That’s because the Texas A&M University-Texarkana (TAMUT) Police Department now has accreditation through the Texas Police Chief’s Association.

To receive accreditation, campus police had to meet 168 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices in the state’s Law Enforcement Recognition Program, according to a release.

“If something happens, they can know that we have the training” said Cpl. Kristy Whisenhunt. “This requires a lot of training and stuff like that, so we have the training and expertise to hopefully make them feel safer.”

The process to receive this recognition took more than a year and a half to complete. Officers are on-duty at the campus 24/7.

Only about 100 of the more than 1,900 law enforcement agencies statewide have received accreditation. TAMUT is the second agency in the county to be accredited, joining the Texarkana Texas Police Department.