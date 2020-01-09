East Texas city on the state line prepares for the 2020 census

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) Residents on both sides of the state line in Texarkana are preparing for the 2020 census.

On Wednesday, members of the Complete Counts Committee gathered to discuss ways to ensure that everyone is represented accurately.

The committee is made up of 10 people from Texas and Arkansas. A Texas-side city official said the count also helps secure funding for schools, hospitals and other programs. Committee members said they want to make sure this area receives their fair share of government funding.

“Some people are nervous about completing the census. Anytime that somebody comes and knocks on your door and says how many people are living there, might be a little uncomfortable. But, this year, we’re hoping to ease up those concerns because number one, for the first time ever, people will be able to answer the census online. If not online, you can also call in or you can even do it by mail, as well,” said Holden Fleming, who represented the City of Texarkana, Texas at the meeting.



Fleming said residents should start seeing invitations to complete the census mid-March.

If you live in the Texarkana-area and have census questions, you can email Fleming at holden.fleming@txkusa.org.