East Texas Church leaders discuss guns in places of worship after Fort worth shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- After another deadly shooting inside a church in Texas, church leaders are discussing how they can protect their congregations.

During a morning service inside West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a man entered into the sanctuary and open-fired. His actions left two parishioners dead and a lot more concerned.

The gunman would soon face Jack Wilson, a member of the church’s security team, who would shoot and kill the attacker.

“At any day at any time, we could be victims, it could happen to us and it’s better to be prepared before it happens, then to regret it after it happens,” said Pastor Melton Timmons, with Jones Valley Community Church of God in Christ.

Timmons has never had a gun violence incident during his years as a Pastor, but with shootings continuing to happen at places of worship, he worries about his member’s safety.

The recent shooting in White Settlement comes two years after the Texas Legislature passed a law authorizing anyone with a concealed-carry license to bring their weapon into a house of worship.

The regulation is one East Texas church leaders like Pastor Timmons agree with.

“Concealed carrying by trained personnel is something different. I can see that and I have no problem with that whatsoever,” explained Pastor Timmons.

After news of the shooting broke, churches across the state of Texas took another look at how safety should be a priority.

“We continue and have had for a long time a very high sense of concern. We have a safety management team in place, we have a safety policy,” said Gerry Giles, Executive Pastor with Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler.

Marvin United Methodist has over 50 cameras throughout the building and a dedicated staff that works to make sure those who come to pray, feel protected.

When shootings happen at any church, it is a reminder of what it could lead to.

“As a result of the shooting in White Settlement, we immediately came in, we reviewed all of the tapes of what happened at that church, we continue to monitor our safety cameras to make sure we have them located in the best possible place,” said Pastor Giles.

Democrats and Republicans have both weighed in on the issue of whether or not guns should be allowed in a church, with safety being the main concern.

Shortly after the White Settlement shooting, Governor Abbott praised the actions of Wilson.

This is the good guy with a gun who stopped a bad guy with a gun at the church in White Settlement.



It took 6 seconds.



He saved countless lives.



He is Jack Wilson and a true Texas hero. pic.twitter.com/kfAv79xcoT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 3, 2020

Other lawmakers took a different view on the incident.

In a tweet, former presidential candidate Beto O’Rouke called for representatives to make a change in the law, claiming gun rights contribute to the shootings.

Our representatives in Texas have left us open to these kinds of attacks. Time to change our representatives. https://t.co/IE2etGtcmx — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 30, 2019

With some churches in East Texas having an armed security team, prepared in case of an emergency, they believe it forms a safe place for everyone to pray.

“We certainly don’t want to promote an environment where this is a gun range, but I think it provides some people comfort knowing that there are qualified people that are armed, concealed carry in the congregation and I think it’s a deterrent for other people who may be seeking to do harm,” said Pastor Giles.