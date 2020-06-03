East Texas church leaders call for peace among protests

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As thousands across the U.S. protest in response to George Floyd’s death, East Texas faith leaders hope to send a different message.

Pastor LaDarian Brown from Parkview Baptist Church in Longview spoke on what he believes is an every day problem.

“Its our jobs to speak up for people. At the end of the day we are Christian leaders, and we should be preaching love, we should be preaching peace, but we have to take a stand when injustice is taking place. I don’t want people to put all police in the same bucket, and I don’t want people to put all black people in the same bucke,” said Pastor Brown.

Outside the doors, a message board sits with three letters. BLM, standing for “black lives matter.”

Pastor Brown hopes to start a discussion in the community about the challenges people of color face every day.

“We are going to take a stance, we’re going to speak our truth, we’re going to speak our voice, and black lives do matter,” he said.

In Tyler, Rev. Melton Timmons with Jones Valley Community Church is preaching the same message.

“What the church has to do is, we do have to speak out against the violence, we have to do that, we cannot be silent when it comes to the violence that is taking place,” he said.

After protests have turned violent across the country including Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Dallas, church leaders are voicing their concern.

“We have to talk with and train our people not to do the same kind of violence in a different way. I.e. Rioting and looting, to me that’s violence in a different way,” said Rev. Timmons.

All in an effort to provoke change through faith.