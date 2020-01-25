East Texas Chinese Association cancels Chinese New Year celebration due to concerns about coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The effects of the coronavirus outbreak in China continue to have worldwide repercussions, including here in East Texas.

Citing “the worsening of outbreak” of the illness, the East Texas Chinese Association has announced it is canceling the Chinese New Year celebration scheduled today in Tyler.

“Everyone’s health is our paramount concern,” the association said in a release announcing the cancellation. “We hope that everyone understands that this is a very difficult decision for us to make. We apologize for the efforts everyone has made in preparing this event, and any inconvenience this may have caused. We appreciate your understanding. We hope everyone (has) a very happy Chinese New Year.”

The event was scheduled to be held at 12:30 p.m. at First Christian Church in Tyler.

