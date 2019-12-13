East Texas axe thrower competes in national competition

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Josh Wilson has been throwing axes for several years, and recently took his skills to the national level.

Wilson brought the first axe-throwing facility to East Texas when he opened Pumpjaxe Urban Axe Throwing in Tyler earlier this year.

Josh Wilson competing at the World Axe Throwing Championship.

“I came up here every day for hours and practiced and threw,” Wilson said. “I did a lot of studying of the other competitors to see how they throw and what works for them.”

After specialized training, he qualified for the wildcard round of the World Axe Throwing Championship in Tucson Arizona, where he competed against some of the best throwers from around the world.

“It was extremely nerve-wracking, very nerve-wracking but it was fun. It was really cool to meet people from across the world. There were people from Australia, Ireland a lot of people from Canada,” Wilson said.

The competition lasted three days and included several rounds of precision events, and was shown on ESPN.

Wilson as he gets read to compete in Tucson.

Wilson took 17 out of 65 wildcards, placing in his first-ever national competition.

With the tournament over, Wilson has his sights set on the next competition and hopes to qualify for the championship in 2020, but still has some areas he wants to improve on.

“I want to slow down, take my time,” Wilson said. “I still want to find a rhythm but it’s a lot slower and so I found myself rushing so I need to make sure I take my time.”

In the meantime, you can catch him in action at Pumpjaxe competing in leagues and tournaments.