East Texas Auto and Cycle Show shows off exotic cars while helping crisis center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Auto and Cycle Show is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The show is in Tyler at Harvey Convention Center. It runs until 7 p.m. Saturday and through Sunday.

This year’s lineup features a collection of some of the finest exotic cars, special interest cars, trucks, and motorcycles from every decade.

Big ticket items include the Batmobile from the 1989 movie and the Tuxedo Cats.

The show benefits the East Texas Crisis Center.

“This event for one thing is an awareness campaign for us, to let the general public know about who we are and what we do,” said Lana Peacock, executive director of the East Texas Crisis Center. “But also they have an opportunity to support us, either by $10 admission tickets to come to the show, or $10 raffle tickets or all of the above, to come out and enjoy themselves on a nice winter day.”

Admission is $10, and children 10 and under get in for free.

The event also features food trucks and live music.

Raffle tickets are for a chance to win a brand new 2019 Dodge Ram truck.