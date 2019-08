UPDATE (9:50 A.M.) – Gun Barrel City posted on their Facebook page that Wesley Horton has been found SAFELY.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who is autistic has been reported missing in Gun Barrel City.

He is 22-year-old Wesley Horton and was reported missing Friday morning.

Horton was last seen wearing a gray Nike shirt and gray pants. If located, please call the Gun Barrel City Police Department at 903-887-7151.