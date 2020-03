TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance is canceling all upcoming March events due to the coronavirus.

Cancellations include the Hope & Help Hour and the Lunch & Learn event.

Tam Cummings, the guest speaker for both events, has agreed to reschedule for August or September.

While the organization continues to monitor the situation, it is urging the public to prevent exposure by washing your hands and avoiding close contact with people.