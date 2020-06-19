East Texans celebrate Juneteenth, historic ‘day of freedom’ when news of emancipation reached those held in slavery

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The COVID-19 pandemic may be complicating Juneteenth celebrations throughout East Texas, but it is not canceling them.

Indeed, given the current climate with protesters still marching down American streets to demonstrate for racial justice and equality, Juneteenth commemorations this year may have more urgency and more relevance than in recent memory.

Juneteenth, or June 19, is the date in 1865 when word of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freeing those held in slavery were to be freed. Lincoln signed the proclamation on January 1, 1863, but the news only reached Texas on June 19, 1865.



0514_pg05 Handwritten copy of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, signed January 1, 1863. The document is housed in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

It was announced in Galveston by Major General Gordon Granger as his forces took control of that city. Granger’s General Order No. 3 states:

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.” Major General Gordon Granger, U.S. Army, June 19, 1865

General Order No. 3, issued by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, June 19, 1865. The order was written in a volume beginning on one page and continuing to the next. (RG 393, Part II, Entry 5543, District of Texas, General Orders Issued) Photo from the National Archives

The celebration of those former Texas slaves, now freed people, would become known as Juneteenth and launch the 155-year of tradition of commemorating that date in this state.

Since then, that tradition has spread throughout the country, becoming known as “Freedom Day” to black Americans and their particular independence day.

In 1980, Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas, the first state to make it so. That, too, has spread, with only three states – Hawaii, North Dakota, and South Dakota – not yet recognizing it as such.

There has been a movement for years to make it a federal holiday, to no avail. Now that movement appears to be gaining steam, with Texas Senator John Cornyn and Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee both announcing plans to introduce legislation to do just that.

Typically, the day is celebrated with parades, cookouts, cultural presentations, concerts, and more. But COVID-19 has stopped or at least altered much of that, with those events that haven’t been canceled either scaled-down, socially distanced versions or completely digital.

Yet even as COVID-19 complicates Juneteenth observances, other events have given them a new urgency. Protesters are still in American streets demanding policing and criminal justice reforms and racial justice in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others.

Even in the small towns of East Texas, protesters have made their voices known, shouting that “Black Lives matter” and insisting that old monuments to persons who served in the Confederacy be removed from public spaces.











Protesters march in a Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by the Dallas Black Firefighters Association on Juneteenth 2020 in Dallas, Friday, June 19, 2020. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

People visit Lafayette Park where protest signs are seen along the fencing that surrounds a statue of President Andrew Jackson, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, near the White House in Washington, where protests have occurred over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

People march down the street towards the Georgia state capitol to protest against the mistreatment of black people and to press for policy change, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Atlanta. The NAACP March to the Capitol Monday coincided with the restart of the Georgia 2020 General Assembly. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FILE – In this June 6, 2020, file photo, demonstrators protest at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, the group behind the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, has established a more than $12 million fund to aid organizations fighting institutional racism in the wake of the George Floyd protests. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Workers for The Virginia Department of General Services install concrete barriers around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The barriers are intended to protect the safety of demonstrators as well as the structure itself. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Juneteenth 2020 may well be like no Juneteenth celebration before in modern history, but it is still being observed in a variety of ways.

Tyler:

A Friday evening event on the downtown square will memorialize a dark side of this area’s racial history with a vigil for the 92 known lynching victims in Tyler and Smith County between 1885 and 1942. The event, sponsored by Tyler Justice & Reconciliation, begins at 7 p.m. and will feature a tribute to each victim.

It is the first known such service in Tyler.

Also in Tyler, Juneteenth will be going virtual on Saturday. Organizer Jasmine Cobb partnered with the Juneteenth Association of Tyler to hold “Juneteenth Ain’t Canceled” Saturday, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Register for the event here.

Jacksonville:

The Juneteenth Revitalization Committee will host the annual Juneteenth Celebration and Parade Saturday, which will feature a parade followed by festivities for all.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. and Pierce, in front of Alberta School, and ends at Lincoln Park. Participants are asked to gather at 9:30 a.m.

Celebrations at Lincoln Park include a car show, bounce-houses, pickup volleyball, and water games for kids wrapping up in the early evening.

Longview:

Longview resident Yasmine Allen has organized a Juneteenth Community Celebration at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview Friday evening, beginning at 7 p.m.

Events will include voter registration and a candlelight vigil beginning at 8:46 p.m. That time was chosen to remind participamts of the 8 minutes and 46 seconds a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck, resulting in Floyd’s death.

On Saturday, the city will hold a solidarity march beginning at 8:30 a.m. The march will begin at Longview’s Foster Middle School, 1504 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and proceed to Broughton Park.

Saturday’s celebration also will include live entertainment and local vendors.

Marshall:

A march with unknown organizers is taking place Friday, 5-8 p.m., starting at the Harrison County Courthouse.

After canceling its parade this year due to COVID-19, the Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee is holding a two-day virtual “Juneteenth with the Ancestors.” The group is asking people to post videos, photos, and stories on its Facebook page.

To submit a photo, email Alma Ravenell at aravenell@hotmail.com or Myra Smith Frye at myrasfrye@gmail.com with the subject line of “Juneteenth 2020.”