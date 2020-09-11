East Texans launch 5K to ‘break the silence’ on suicide, highlight prevention efforts

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are coming together this weekend to shine a light on suicide.

It’s a tough topic, but their goal is to make people more aware of the warning signs.

And save lives.

Saturday will be the inaugural run of the Breaking the Silence 5K.

The run is the idea of a mother-daughter duo who have made it their mission to start an ongoing conversation about suicide and how to stop it.

Their inspiration comes from Timothy Johnson, who was 31 when he took his own life.

His sister Kailey Johnson remembers Timothy as always being goofy, a self- taught guitar player who loved the lord, and an amazing dad.

Kailey and her high school friend Audry Kelley, who also lost a brother to suicide, wanted to participate in a 5K in honor of their siblings.

But, unable to find one that supported mental health resources and suicide prevention, they created their own.

“We have realized in the last seven months how little it’s talked about,” said Kailey. “But everywhere we have gone to get sponsors, hang flyers and stuff, probably 90% of the places we went to somebody there has had a friend, family member, or themselves tried or actually did take their lives.”

The 5K will begin at Hallsville City Park Saturday at 9 a.m.

Participants can run, jog or walk as they choose.

After the race, food trucks, face painting, and vendors will be set up until 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go to Community Healthcore in Longview.

Those wishing to participate can register at the website. For information, call or text Linda at at 903-431-0426.