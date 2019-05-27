East Texans honor fallen soldiers through Memorial Day ceremony

Staff and residents at the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veteran’s home in Tyler is honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice through their Memorial Day ceremony.

The event is being held in the parking lot of their campus on Honor Lane at 10:30 a.m.

There will be a presentation of colors, the performance of taps on the bagpipe and remarks from Lt. Colonel Jim Snow.

Members of the home say this is an opportunity to take a moment of your day and reflect on the sacrifices made for our country.

“It’s easy to forget the reason for the holiday,” said Jessica Medcalf, a representative of the home. “The reason is that some gave all to make sure that we have these freedoms and so that we have these rights that we can use and enjoy as Americans. This gives us the opportunity to really honor those folks who’ve gone before us and have fought those fights for us.”

Bodacious BBQ is catering the event and will serve a lunch after the ceremony is over.

Shuttles are available for off-campus parking. They will meet at the Dairy Queen on Highway 271, the Tyler Korean Church, and the Bank of Winsboro on Highway 155 and are free of charge.