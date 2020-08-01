East Texans gather in Tyler to honor the memory of Congressman John Lewis

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Congressman John Lewis passed away two weeks ago, touching off a wave of mourning and remembrance across the country.

Here in East Texas, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated held an event in the civil rights icon’s memory in Downtown Tyler.

People of all races and ages gathered to pay tribute to Lewis.

The event was sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Alpha Zeta Sigma Chapter, East Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, and Smith County Democratic Club. Organizer Shirley McKeller says Lewis was fond of East Texas.

“He came to our community, he thought enough of East Texas that he wanted to share his knowledge and what he felt that we should be doing as citizens here in East Texas,” says McKeller.

The event started with a motorcade that circled the plaza. There was singing of the National and Negro National Anthems.

Participants offered prayers for Lewis’ family and close friends. Many memories were shared of a man who made so many sacrifices throughout his life.