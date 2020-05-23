East Texans getting crafty again as state, nation reopen

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are getting back to their crafty ways as businesses and organizations begin to reopen.

At the Crafty Fox’s Patriot Quilt workshop in Tyler, several crafters showed up to flex their creative muscles and get back into a community of makers.

There weren’t quite as many Saturday as before Texas shut down, but even these few were welcome.

Diane Schaff, owner of The Crafty Fox, said that with precautions the crafters can again enjoy the benefits of both creativity and good company.

Schaff said she hopes this is a sign of things to come and that more people will join the workshops in the future.

You can learn more about The Crafty Fox’s classes and workshops at their website or Facebook page.