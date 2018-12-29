Top Stories

East Texans focus on changing holiday drunk driving statistics

TXDOT and MADD offer solutions to enter 2019 safely

Posted: Dec 28, 2018 06:54 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2018 06:54 PM CST

Smith County, TX - Drunk driving accidents can affect more than just the driver. They can leave families and communities devastated. 

During the holiday season, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of people driving under the influence increases. 

The NHTSA also found that, in 2017, more than 880 deaths from drunk driving happened in the month of December alone.

In attempt to reduce these statistics, the Texas Department of Transportation came up with a "Plan While you Can" campaign. 

It suggests you designate a sober driver, use mass transit or sleep over when possible to avoid driving under the influence. 

The Tyler chapter of Mothers against Drunk Driving also has a few solutions this holiday season. 

Their program director, Dr. Scott Harrison, recommends reasoning with potential drunk drivers and using care, because, typically, their logic is impaired. 

He also suggests taking their keys and calling them a taxi or Uber, or even calling law enforcement when necessary. 

Dr. Harrison said paying for an Uber is a small price to pay to potentially save a life. 

