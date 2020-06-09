East Texans concerned increased home values could influence property taxes

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A simple sheet of paper has been causing headaches for many East Texans that could see an increase in property taxes.

In January, the Smith County Assessor’s Office set property values after a productive housing market.

This has left many homeowners with increased home values, but left wondering if it will translate and cause property taxes to grow as well.

“To the appraisal districts defense Smith County is a growing area, and a lot of people are moving here,” said Cary Nix, Smith County Commissioner Precinct 2. “The state needs to freeze it back to 2019, just start over, let’s go back to that.”

After the coronavirus entered into the U.S. and East Texas shortly in 2020, many continue to struggle with finances after cutting hours or losing their jobs.

However, Smith County officials say if your assessment goes up, that does not necessarily mean your property tax will increase.

“What on you owe on your property tax is a combination of the appraised value times the tax rate, that equals how much tax you pay,” said State Rep. Matt Schaefer.

While many believe it is state officials who should keep the tax rate the same as 2019, Rep. Schaefer says it is up to local officials to give homeowners some relief.

“The appraisals are not the end of the story, you don’t owe anything in taxes until the county commissioners, the city council, and the school board, sets the rate, and they can move the rate up, or down, or even further down if they want to bring in less tax money,” said Rep. Schaefer.

Even after the Smith County Assessor’s Office appraises your house, homeowners still have the ability to contest it within 30 days of your letter. You can contact the Smith County Assessor’s Office for more information.