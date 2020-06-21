East Texans celebrate Juneteenth with marches, parades, virtual gatherings

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Juneteenth observances in 2020 had both a new urgency and sometimes even a new look due to two factors that will no doubt come to define the year.

The urgency came from continuing protests in the country that erupted after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and that have yet to fade away. Protesters in American streets continue to demand racial justice, an overhaul of over-militarized policing and the criminal justice system, and a recognition that “Black Lives Matter.”

But all of this is happening in the midst of the worst pandemic to hit this nation – and the world – since the 1918 influenza epidemic. With no vaccine, limited testing availability, and numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continuing to rise, protesters took to the streets in masks, passed out hand sanitizer, and made the choice between staying home and staying safe or risking their health to bring the changes they sought.

East Texans were no different. Moved by history – the freeing of the last enslaved Americans in 1865; urged on by current events – the continued killing of Black citizens by police; and against the backdrop of COVID-19, they marched, held parades, and got together virtually in Zoom sessions to mark how far this nation has come, and how far it still has to go.

Below are reports of just some of the Juneteenth observances that were held in our region over the weekend.

Tyler:

Tyler saw Juneteenth observances Friday and Saturday, with several groups choosing to observe the day in different ways.

Participants held a walk along the “Half Mile of History,” a series of markers in downtown Tyler honoring local African Americans and their contributions to history and culture. The event was sponsored by the Texas African American Museum in Tyler.

Another event Friday evening focused attention on the darker side of Black history in Tyler and Smith County. Tyler Justice & Reconciliation organized a candlelight vigil on the square for 92 identified victims of lynching in the area over decades. Participants read the names of each victim and paid tribute to them, hoping, they said, that such painful history is never forgotten and never repeated.

On Saturday, a Juneteenth observance did what so many other meetings and ceremonies have done in the age of COVID-19 and went virtual. Organizer Jasmine Cobb partnered with the Juneteenth Association of Tyler to hold “Juneteenth Ain’t Canceled,” a discussion on voting, self-care, encouraging and organizing greater engagement in politics by African Americans, and other issues.

That same day, North Tyler citizens organized a 3-mile march around Fun Forest Park to bring attention to the needs of that community.

Longview:

Longview residents marked Juneteenth with a variety of events, including a community celebration downtown organized by Yasmine Allen. Events included a march, a candlelight vigil for George Floyd, music, food trucks, and activities for families.

Jacksonville:

The Jacksonville Juneteenth Revitalization Committee hosted events including a parade, car show, food, music, and events for families.

Marshall:

In Marshall, residents gathered Friday at the Harrison County Courthouse for a march commemorating the end of slavery in 1865 while also bringing attention to continuing racial inequality and injustice and demanding change.

The Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee canceled its planned parade due to COVID-19, but celebrated a two-day virtual “Juneteenth with the Ancestors.” The group asked people to post videos, photos, and stories on its Facebook page.