East Texan appointed to School Land Board by Governor Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed four people, including one East Texan, to the School Land Board.

Michael A. Neill, the chief executive officer of First State Bank in Athens will serve on the board until August 29, 2021.

He is a member of the Texas Bankers Association, board member of the East Texas Arboretum Foundation, and treasurer and scholarship chair of the Henderson County Texas Exes.

Neill received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration in Banking and Financial Institutions from Sam Houston State University, and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

Others that were appointed:

Gilbert “Gil” Burciaga of Austin is the chairman of ARM Energy LLC. He currently serves as a member of the Hyde Park Baptist Church Foundation. Burciaga received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.

Michael "Scott" Rohrman of Dallas is the owner, founder, and president of 42 Real Estate, LLC. He is an executive board member of Boy Scouts of America Circle Ten Council and the Real Estate Council of Dallas.

Todd A. Williams of Dallas is the chairman and chief executive officer of The Commit Partnership and the founder and president of the Todd A. Williams Family Foundation. He is a the former chairman of the board for the Real Estate Council of Dallas and the Real Estate Finance Investment Center at The University of Texas at Austin.

The School Land Board (SLB) was established in 1939 by the 46th Legislature to manage the sale and mineral leasing of Permanent School Fund (PSF) lands.

Their responsibilities include approving land sales, trades and exchanges, and the purchase of land.

In addition to this, the SLB issues permits, leases and easements for uses of state-owned submerged land.

Citizen members serve two-year terms, and may be reappointed, while the Commissioner serves during his/her term in office.