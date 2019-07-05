Earthquake rattles California Friday morning; State of Emergency declared

A strong 5.7 magnitude aftershock was felt near Ridgecrest, California around 6:07 a.m. Friday (central time).

The aftershock occurred at the same location where a 6.4 magnitude earthquake happened Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency declaration Thursday night. The declaration was issued because of the impact of the quake and damage to infrastructure and homes.

Because of the declaration, state agencies will provide assistance in Kern County and help with the recovery following the strong earthquake.

The quake was widely felt in the Los Angeles area and even into Nevada.