GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that injured three people.

According to authorities, the shooting took place at about 4 a.m. Saturday at Sensations Gentleman’s Club on Hwy 31 near Kilgore.

Three people were injured, but all were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.